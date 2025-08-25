Khairatabad Ganesh Idol 2025: All You Need to Know

The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav, one of the grandest celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad, has once again captured the attention of devotees and visitors alike. This year marks the seventy-first year of the festival, and the idol is as magnificent as ever.

Named Sri Viswa Shanti Mahashakthi Ganapathi, which means Lord Ganesha, the Great Power of Universal Peace, the idol stands at a towering sixty-nine feet, making it one of the tallest Ganesh idols in the country. It has been crafted with three heads, eight arms, and five serpent hoods, each symbolizing divine strength and protection.

Alongside Ganesha, idols of Sri Lalita Tripurasundari, Puri Jagannath, and Gajjalamma have also been installed. These additions enhance the spiritual significance of this year’s celebrations and draw devotees with diverse traditions and beliefs.

The idol has been made with complete focus on eco-friendly practices. Clay sourced from Gujarat, paddy husk powder, and natural colors have been used, while a strong iron scaffolding provides the required support. Nearly two hundred and twenty artisans, including eighty clay specialists and forty welders, worked tirelessly for around ninety days to complete the idol.

For ten days, thousands of devotees are expected to gather to seek blessings, participate in rituals, and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Priests will perform daily pujas and homams, while prasadam will be distributed to all visitors.

The Aagaman program, when the protective wooden structures are removed and the idol is revealed in its full grandeur, is one of the most awaited moments of the celebration. The festivities will then move toward their grand conclusion with the immersion procession on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 6, 2025. The massive idol will be taken in a colorful Shobha Yatra to Hussain Sagar Lake for visarjan, a sight that always attracts huge crowds.

What began in 1954 with a small one-foot idol has now grown into an event of international recognition. The Khairatabad Ganesh stands today as a symbol of devotion, artistry, and community spirit while also reflecting the growing importance of eco-friendly practices in Indian festivals.

The Khairatabad Ganesh Idol 2025 is more than just a divine sculpture. It is a living tradition that unites the city of Hyderabad every Ganesh Chaturthi and continues to inspire faith and pride among millions.