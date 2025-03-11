CM Nitish Kumar reviews Patna Metro project

Patna, March 11 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the construction progress of the Patna Metro Rail Project and inaugurated the third Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) near Patna railway station in front of Buddha Smriti Park.

Nitish Kumar inaugurated the TBM breakthrough by pressing a button, allowing the machine to cut through for the underground Metro line.

Urban Development Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh briefed the Chief Minister with a site map on the progress of Patna Metro Alignment Corridor 1 and 2. The priority section of 6.01 km from Malahi Pakadi to Khemnichak via Bhootnath Road, Zeromile, and Pataliputra Bus Terminal is being expedited.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted a detailed inspection of the Patna Metro Rail Project and directed officials to accelerate construction work to ensure completion by August 15, 2025.

The construction of the underground line began on November 21, 2023, from Gandhi Maidan Station using a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). The TBM has successfully reached Patna Railway Station via Akashvani underground station.

The priority corridor (6.01 km) from Malahi Pakadi to Khemnichak is progressing rapidly. CM Nitish Kumar visited Patna Railway Junction to review project plans.

He instructed officials to ensure no delays in construction. The CM stressed that the project is designed to provide seamless urban mobility for Patna residents and emphasised regular monitoring to address any hurdles.

“We have prepared the format of the Patna Metro Rail Project in a better way and continuously inspecting its construction works. We have constantly instructed the officials to ensure that there is no hindrance in the construction work. Complete the Patna Metro Rail Project on time so that people have the convenience of movement,” Kumar said.

During the inspection, Urban Development and Housing Minister Jivesh Kumar, CM’s Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, CM’s Secretary Anupam Kumar, Urban Development Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, Patna District Magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Avkash Kumar, senior officials from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Patna Metro Rail Project were present.

The Patna Metro is set to transform urban transportation, reducing traffic congestion and providing efficient, modern connectivity. With CM Nitish Kumar’s active monitoring, Bihar’s first Metro rail project is on track for a 2025 launch.

