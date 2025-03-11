Bihar: VIP chief Mukesh Sahani announces to contest 60 seats in Assembly polls

Patna, March 11 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani on Tuesday declared that his party will contest 60 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.

The decision was finalised during the two-day national executive meeting in Valmikinagar, West Champaran that concluded on Tuesday.

Bihar has a total of 243 Assembly seats.

“VIP holds influence over 150 assembly constituencies and it is a decisive factor in Bihar politics. Our party has 8-10 per cent vote share and is in a strong position to influence election outcomes,” Sahani said.

"VIP has made its mark in Bihar politics. We will fight on 60 seats and play a key role in shaping the government," Sahani asserted.

He further said his party will keep the remaining seats open for potential allies, signalling possible pre-poll partnerships. As Bihar gears up for the Assembly elections, VIP's move sets the stage for political realignments and intense electoral battles.

Mukesh Sahani declared his party’s election strategy and said his party would distribute tickets and not ask for them. Mukesh Sahani has made a bold statement ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, declaring that his party is in a strong position and will not request tickets but distribute them.

“VIP is ready for a proper contest in the Bihar Assembly election. We can contest all 243 seats, but we seek an agreement. Alliance is important for us," said Sahani.

"Our goal is to elect 40 MLAs, not just 4. If we contest 60 seats, we will surely win 40-50," he said.

Sahani urged the party workers to begin election preparations immediately.

He also expressed his commitment to alliance partners for full support.

"Wherever our allies contest, we will help them win," he assured.

During the 2020 Assembly elections, VIP contested as part of the NDA on 11 seats and managed to win 4 of them.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sahani switched sides and joined the Grand Alliance with Tejashwi Yadav, contested three seats and lost all three.

He actively campaigned with Tejashwi Yadav then and is now expecting an alliance with the Grand Alliance, according to sources.

