CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Sushil Modi on his birth anniversary

Patna, Jan 5 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Sushil Kumar Modi, who passed away on May 13, 2024, was a close associate of Nitish Kumar and worked with him for many years. Together, they played a significant role in crafting political strategies that solidified the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s presence in Bihar.

“I worked with Sushil Kumar Modi for many years. I have come here to pay tribute to him on the occasion of his birthday,” Kumar said during the event.

The Chief Minister attended a ceremony at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall, where he was received by Sanjay Gupta, president of the Sushil Kumar Modi Memorial Research Institute.

CM Nitish Kumar was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and other prominent leaders.

After the event in Patna, CM Nitish Kumar proceeded to Muzaffarpur as part of his Pragati Yatra. The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for several new projects and inaugurate the completed ones in the district.

The Bihar government had postponed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The Chief Minister’s scheduled visits to Muzaffarpur on December 27 and Vaishali on December 28, were postponed earlier as a mark of respect.

The Pragati Yatra of Nitish Kumar resumed on Saturday when he visited Gopalganj. There he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects, including a new Industrial Training Institute (ITI) College, the Gopalganj to Mirganj bypass road, the renovation of the 32 km Saran embankment, etc. A total of Rs 140 crore projects were either inaugurated or foundation stone was laid in Gopalganj.

The yatra underscores the Bihar government's focus on development and connectivity across the state, with the Chief Minister personally overseeing progress and engaging with the public.

