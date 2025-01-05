'I might struggle to get over there', says Cummins on his availability for Sri Lanka tour

Sydney, Jan 5 (IANS) Australian captain Pat Cummins has admitted that it's unlikely he'll be part of his side’s tour of Sri Lanka later this month as he is expecting the birth of his second child.

Australia will tour Sri Lanka to play the two-match Test series from January 29. The schedule coincides with the expected delivery dates of Cummin's second child with his wife, Becky.

"In terms of Sri Lanka, we’ll wait and see. Becky's hanging on at the moment, so we’ll play it by ear. But most likely, I might struggle to get over there. They (the partners) do sacrifice a lot… so sharing moments like today with them makes it extra special," Cummins told reporters after the Border Gavaskar Trophy triumph on Sunday.

Cummins' absence from the Sri Lanka tour may pave the way for Steve Smith to captain Australia. Smith last captained the Test side in 2023 when Cummins returned home from India after his mother's passing.

"You always talk about it (a succession plan). We've obviously got two vice captains in the team; we’ve had three debutants this series. You’re always balancing between the here and now… they're conversations that we always have," he continued.

"Once this Test match finishes, going back to being a full-time dad and husband (and do) an even better job than being a Test captain. I love it and feel really lucky," Cummins added.

The two-match series in Sri Lanka will act as preparation for Australia in the lead-up to their World Test Championship Final against South Africa, locking in their second straight appearance with their six-wicket win in Sydney over India.

"We talk about the World Test Championship a lot, it's a trophy we're really proud to hold so we want to go back and defend it. I think it's a great tournament in that you've got to play well consistently and across all different conditions against different teams. It's great to be there again, and I can't wait to get over there," Cummins said.

