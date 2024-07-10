CM Nitish Kumar to inaugurate third phase of Patna’s Marine Drive today

Patna, July 10 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the third phase of the JP Ganga Pathway, also known as the Marine Drive of Patna, on Wednesday.

The 12.5 km stretch from Digha to Gaighat is already operational, and an additional 4.5 km stretch has been built, extending it to Patna Ghat.

The JP Ganga Pathway is a significant project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion on the single-lane Ashok Rajpath, where widening the road is not feasible due to the dense construction on both sides.

This four-lane road runs parallel to Ashok Rajpath along river Ganga, connecting Digha on the west to Malsalami on the east.

With the completion of the third phase, commuters will have better access to Patna Sahib Gurudwara via Kangan Ghat. However, the construction of the approach road at Patna Ghat to connect with Ashok Rajpath remains incomplete. The approach road at Kangan Ghat is completed and will be operational.

The first phase of the JP Ganga Pathway, from Digha to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), became operational on June 24, 2022. The second phase, from PMCH to Gaighat, opened to commuters on August 14, 2023.

The total length of the pathway from Digha to Malsalami is 20.5 km, with ongoing work on the remaining 3.5 km of pillar installation and segment fitting.

