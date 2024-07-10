‘Virat be like, ab ODI bhi rehne du?’ Funny jokes go viral as Gambhir named head coach

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Whatever the situation, netizens manage to inject a dose of humour into it -- through memes and jokes. Gautam Gambhir's appointment as the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team is no exception.

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshana Naik on Tuesday unanimously recommended Gambhir as the head coach of Team India (Senior Men).

The former India batter will take charge from the upcoming away series against Sri Lanka starting July 27, in which Team India is set to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

While cricket pundits analyse the appointment in detail, a unique group of keyboard warriors takes to social media to express their opinions.

Following Gambhir's appointment, Virat Kohli, too, started trending, and why not? The reason for that is simple -- their bitter-sweet past!

The two engaged in an intense altercation during IPL 2013 and ten years later, the repeat of the same animosity was witnessed in the Ekana Sports City in IPL 2023. There is always intrigue whenever these two expressive personalities come face to face.

And now Gambhir being coach and Kohli in the team, the situation is going to be interesting. And explosive!

"Kohli would be thinking, ODI se bhi retirement lelu kya?" (should I retire from ODIs too) wrote one X user.

One posted a clip from the movie 'Border' that shows a character, Mathura Das, taking leave from his unit posted on the border and getting scolded by his superior Sunny Deol for his over-exuberant celebration. It had a caption: “Virat Kohli asking Head Coach Gautam Gambhir for leave due to personal problems.”

Another X user wrote, “Two big ego clashes”.

However, many welcomed the move and believed that the atmosphere around them would be "electrifying".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.