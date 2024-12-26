CM Mohan Yadav slams Jairam Ramesh over Ken-Betwa project remarks

Bhopal, Dec 26 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the aspiration of the people of Bundelkhand with the Ken-Betwa river link project, but, the Congress party was opposing the progressive step.

CM Mohan Yadav said the beginning of the Ken-Betwa project is an example of 'jan seva and vikas (public service and development)', and the entire people from Madhya Pradesh support this step.

"But, the Congress could not digest it, and Jairam Ramesh's statement on the Ken-Betwa river linking project is evidence of pain in their stomach. They (Congress) make fun of Bundelkhand's poverty, but will not support the progressive step," he said.

The Chief Minister made this statement while responding to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh's remarks on the Ken-Betwa river linking project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Jairam Ramesh, who was the Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh in the UPA government, had said that laying the foundation stone poses a serious threat to the biodiversity-rich Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

"PM is giving one more evidence of the difference between his 'talk' and 'walk' on environment and forest matters. The Ken-Betwa river linking project for which he is laying the foundation stone today poses a serious threat to the biodiversity-rich Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh," Ramesh had said.

Ramesh pointed out that Panna is the most remarkable success story of revival as by early 2009 its tiger population had been completely wiped out. "Thanks to the tiger reintroduction programme launched 15 years ago, India's first, presently Panna has around 90-plus tigers, including cubs and sub-adults, and is thriving with sustainable tourism-based livelihoods," he added.

Responding to that, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said, Ramesh's words are not his own but the feelings of Congress top brass Rahul Gandhi towards Bundelkhand.

"Did any Congress leader praise this big achievement of the state? Now questions are there for Congress to answer. They should tell the people whether they are supporting the Bundelkhand's development or not," CM Yadav said during an interaction with the media.

He further said that if they (Congress) do not support it, then it means that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi believe in making fun of Bundelkhand's poverty and stand against development in the region.

A day earlier, CM Mohan Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi came to Bundelkhand as a tourist and made fun of people living there.

