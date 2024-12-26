Keanu Reeves says he tried to find beautiful spirit of Shadow in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves, who has lent his voice to the character of Shadow in the upcoming movie ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, has shared that he tried to find the beautiful spirit of his character in his portrayal.

Keanu discussed embracing his darker side as the antagonist in the film as he took on the role of Shadow.

He said in a statement, “Playing Shadow in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ has been very special for me. I read the script as his internal struggle and I felt sorry for him. He has lost the one person he really cared about and spent 50 years in suspended animation”.

He further mentioned, “He is understandably angry at the people who took Maria from him and he blames G.U.N. He wants revenge and he knows how to get it. But ultimately his heart is still the same. I tried to find the beautiful spirit that Shadow is”.

In the upcoming movie, Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Earlier, Idris Elba, who voices the character of Knuckles in the upcoming movie ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, shared that he has finally perfected the enunciation of ‘Echidna’ in the movie,

He said, “It feels great to be back in the old Knuckles fists, as they are. He’s a great character. I like playing him. There could be other actors who will play Knuckles one day, but right now it’s my job and I love that because he is such an icon”.

Packed with sky-high stakes, lightning-fast thrills, and the iconic trio tackling their toughest challenge yet, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ is all set to deliver a blockbuster adventure like never before.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on January 3, 2025 in 2D and 4Dx.

