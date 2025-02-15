CM to inaugurate 'Rudra Sagar Setu', other projects in MP's Ujjain

Bhopal, Feb 15 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate 'Rudra Sagar Setu' in Madhya Pradesh's religious city Ujjain on Saturday.

Around 200-meter-long bridge has been connected with the 'Shakti path', which is one of the entry gates for Mahakal Lok. The development, which is part of the second phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor, will provide another pathway. Besides providing a pathway, the bridge constructed at a cost of more than Rs 22 crore will also give a new look at the site. People visiting Mahakal Lok to offer prayers at Lord Shiva will find a glimpse of the beauty of the site from 20 feet 20-foot-high bridge, which has been decorated with enough space for public gatherings on it.

The bridge to be inaugurated will provide easy passage for the visitors for upcoming Maha Shivratri, during which a large number of devotees of Lord Shiva will arrive from across the country. During his day-long visit to Ujjain, Chief Minister Yadav is scheduled to attend several public programmes and will inaugurate multiple projects in different parts of the city.

According to information, the Chief Minister will perform 'bhumi pujan' for a food court complex on the Ujjain-Devas road and two other projects related to irrigation.

Meanwhile, he is also scheduled to inaugurate some road projects in the city. The infrastructure of Ujjain is also being developed at a fast pace given the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be organised in 2028. Chief Minister has asserted that organising the hosting of Simhastha is the top priority of the state government.

The state government has kick-started the preparation for the largest congregation of Hindus organised once in 12 years in Ujjain with several key projects being announced in the past two months. All the 13 Akharas of saints and seers will take a dip one after another, for which elaborate arrangements were being made along the banks of the Shipra river. The state government has estimated that more than 10 crore people are expected to visit Ujjain.

