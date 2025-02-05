CM Hemant Soren invites entrepreneurs to invest in Jharkhand at Bengal Global Business Summit

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, addressing the Bengal Global Business Summit here on Wednesday, invited entrepreneurs and investors from India and abroad to explore investment opportunities in Jharkhand.

Highlighting the state's vast mineral wealth and industrial potential, he stressed the need for stronger inter-state collaboration to drive economic growth.

The summit, hosted by the West Bengal government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has attracted prominent business leaders and investors. Banerjee had extended a special invitation to Soren to attend the summit for regional cooperation in economic development.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Soren said, "With rapid advancements in technology, fostering coordination and participation between states is crucial for building a strong and developed nation. Summits like these play a key role in enhancing trade relations and attracting investment, which in turn fuels growth and innovation."

He expressed hope that engaging with industry leaders at the summit and interacting with them would help shape Jharkhand’s growth trajectory.

"I extend an open invitation to all entrepreneurs and investors attending the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 to come and invest in Jharkhand. Your investment will accelerate the state’s progress and create new opportunities," he said.

Mentioning Jharkhand’s rich resources, Soren noted that the state holds 40 per cent of India's mineral wealth and is a leading producer of essential raw materials for various industries. Despite its historical contributions to India’s economy, he said there is a need for renewed efforts to boost industrial development.

"Many industrial houses have already invested, but we must take Jharkhand’s industrial growth to the next level. We are introducing new initiatives to attract industries and enhance the business ecosystem," he added.

Apart from mineral-based industries, Soren emphasised investment opportunities in sectors such as textiles, tourism, art, and culture.

He pointed out that Jharkhand is the largest producer of Tussar silk, offering immense potential in the textile sector.

"Jharkhand is rich in art, culture, and natural beauty, making it a promising destination for tourism investment. We welcome entrepreneurs to explore these sectors, and the government will extend full support," he assured.

Soren also highlighted the strong cultural and economic ties between Jharkhand and West Bengal, stating that initiatives like this summit open new avenues for regional development. "Both states share close historical and economic links. Strengthening this partnership will lead to mutual growth and prosperity," he remarked.

