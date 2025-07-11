CM Fadnavis orders filing of criminal cases for financial irregularities in Shani Shingnapur Devasthan

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said in the Maharashtra Assembly that a report from the Charity Commissioner's Office has revealed financial irregularities and fraud in the Shani Shingnapur Devasthan in Ahilyanagar District.

In his reply to a calling attention motion moved by Vitthal Langhe in this regard, Chief Minister Fadnavis further stated that instructions would be given to file criminal cases and appoint external investigative agencies to probe the matter.

“An enquiry report has revealed that the Shani Shingnapur temple has been involved in fraud by collecting donations through fake Apps and receipts and registering thousands of fake employees. According to the enquiry committee report, 2,447 fake employees were shown in various departments of the temple, who did not actually exist.

"Salaries were transferred in their names to the accounts of some activists. Against 327 employees shown in the hospital department, only 13 staff were actually present. As many as 80 employees were shown for the maintenance of the non-existent garden, 200 employees for the 109-room devotee residence, 176 employees for 13 vehicles, and 97 employees in the 'prasadalaya'. Similar fake employees have been shown in other departments as well,” said CM Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis said that information about uncontrolled and bogus employees was also found in the donation and oil sales counters, parking staff, cowsheds, agriculture, tree cultivation, sanitation, water supply, electricity and security departments of the temple.

He pointed out that devotees have been defrauded of lakhs of rupees through a fake App and an independent investigation is underway by the Cyber Police and the assets of the trustees who fall under the definition of public servants will be investigated.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (MoS) for School Education, Pankaj Bhoyar, in the state council announced a probe into the delay in distribution of uniforms to students in Maharashtra.

He said, "out of 1,60,917 students in Palghar District, 1,41,258 students have received uniforms, while the remaining 19,000 students have not received uniforms as yet."

"The matter will be investigated and action will be taken against the guilty," he said while replying to a question raised by Bhai Jagtap and Praveen Darekar.

MoS Bhoyar said that the method of distributing uniforms in the year 2024-25 was different.

"The Women's Economic Development Corporation was given the responsibility of sewing one uniform, while the responsibility for the Scout-Guide uniform was given to the School Management Committee. Due to this, there was delay in many places.

"The revised scheme is being implemented in the academic year 2025-26 and funds for uniforms have been directly transferred to the School Management Committees of all schools," said the minister, adding that the committee itself will purchase cloth at the local level and prepare the uniforms.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.