CM Fadnavis directs Maha govt depts to complete infra projects within three years

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, asked various implementing agencies and departments to complete infrastructure projects within three years after its launch and insisted that there should not be time overruns.

He was speaking at the meeting held in his war room to review 30 projects and their present status.

In the previous two meetings, a total of 33 projects were reviewed.

At that time, about 135 issues were discussed and decisions were taken, the Chief Minister said.

Information on the implementation of these decisions was given at this time, he added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis took an extensive review of projects, including Bombay Development Department (BDD) Chawl redevelopment, Mumbai Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali), Metro Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), Mumbai Metro 6 (Swami Samarthanagar-Vikhroli), Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandala), Mumbai Metro 7A (Andheri-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2), Mumbai Metro Line 9 (Dahisar (East) to Mira Bhayandar), Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project, Borivali to Thane Link Tunnel Project, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor, Pune Metro, Dahisar to Bhayandar Link Road, Goregaon Magathane DP Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and North Coastal Road, Virar Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Jalna Nanded Highway, Pune Ring Road and Bandra Versova Sea Link.

He also took stock of the situation of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar City Water Supply Project, Kudus Aarey Connectivity, Kudus Babhaleshwar Power Connection Project, Shikrapur Babhaleshwar Power Project and the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhavan Port Project.

"We have the latest technology. Therefore, projects should be completed in a short time. The difficulties faced in completing all metro projects in the state, including Mumbai, as per schedule should be resolved well in time. Also, housing projects should be built near the last station of the metro project. Further, it is necessary to create an efficient mechanism to ensure that the metro project is on track on time," he said.

He also directed to take action to immediately distribute the funds required for the metro project as well as other infrastructure projects.

While implementing infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister said that everyone should pay attention to the fact that they will be completed on time.

"Instead of having a separate dashboard for each person, the current status of each project should be recorded only on the Chief Minister's dashboard. All matters related to the project should be updated on this dashboard from time to time. Also, the implementation of the decisions taken in the war room review meeting to resolve the problems in the project should be completed before the next meeting," he added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also instructed that the implementing agencies and departments should bring the matters which need cabinet approval.

"If any problem arises even after the decision in the review meeting, the war room should be informed so that those problems can be resolved immediately. The projects and decisions in the war room should be implemented seriously," he said.

According to the government statement, the State Housing department told during the meeting that the residents of BDD Chawl in Worli will soon be allotted flats.

Action will be taken to allot flats to the residents of Naigaon and NM Joshi Marg Chawls within the stipulated time, the statement said.

