CM Chouhan should have presented govt's report card himself, says Congress

Bhopal, August 20 (IANS) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on Sunday criticised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying the Chief Minister should have presented the BJP government’s report card himself.



Briefing the media persons at Congress headquarters in Bhopal, Tankha said that he was surprised to see that Madhya Pradesh government’s report card was presented by Home Minister Amit Shah and not Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Whether it was a good or bad report card, it should have been presented by the Chief Minister himself and not by anyone else,” the Congress leader said.

He said that Amit Shah presenting the Madhya Pradesh government’s report card means that the BJP central leadership does not trust the longest serving Chief Minister of the state.

“It suggests two things: either Amit Shah doesn’t trust the Chief Minister or he himself has lost his confidence. If I was a chief minister, I would have not allowed anyone to do this. I am very surprised to see what happened today,” he said.

Earlier, Amit Shah presented the report card of 20-years rule of BJP rule in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Shah read out a long list of achievements of the BJP government in the state as well as welfare schemes of the Centre.

Shah hit at Congress especially two-time former chief minister Digvijaya Singh saying that during his tenure (1993-2003), the state's condition was pathetic. He claimed that Madhya Pradesh has witnessed tremendous developments in the past 20 years under the BJP rule.

