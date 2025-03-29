CM Bhajan Lal Sharma distributes over 7,800 appointment letters; launches key education scheme

Jaipur, March 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised that the state government is committed to maximising youth participation in the development of Rajasthan and the nation. He highlighted continuous efforts to provide employment opportunities and promote entrepreneurship, with a target of creating 10 lakh jobs in government and private sectors.

Addressing the Chief Minister Employment Festival and Youth Conference at Dussehra Ground in Kota, organised as part of Rajasthan Day celebrations, CM Sharma said that the seven-day festival is dedicated to empowering women, supporting youth, and uplifting marginalised communities. During the event, over 7,800 newly selected personnel across various departments received appointment letters.

Employment fairs and campus placements are being organised at district headquarters to ensure opportunities for youth across all regions.

The Chief Minister also launched the 'Mukhyamantri Shikshit Rajasthan Abhiyan' and introduced two education department apps, an on-demand examination system, and a digital admission festival under RSOS.

He initiated direct benefit transfers for school bags and uniforms and released policies focused on youth and skill development. The event also marked the launch of guidelines for providing financial assistance to private-sector employees, land allocation for Dronacharya Awardees, and the establishment of Atal Gyan Kendra and Nayi Kiran Nasha Mukti Kendra.

The Chief Minister visited an employment fair exhibition showcasing various career and skill development opportunities. Sharma criticised the previous government, stating that youth suffered injustice, particularly due to frequent exam paper leaks that shattered their aspirations. He assured that his administration had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the issue, resulting in action against the paper leak mafia and justice for affected candidates.

The newly introduced Skill Policy aims to equip youth with modern technological expertise tailored to industry needs, while the Youth Policy serves as a comprehensive framework for education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Sharma highlighted that his government had introduced 16 policies in its first year, reflecting its commitment to tangible results.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, organized to boost employment in the private sector, received investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore, which are being rapidly implemented to generate new job opportunities.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), which Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced as a transformative initiative for education and employment, the government has launched new B. Tech and M. Tech courses at Rajasthan Technical University in Kota.

The Mukhyamantri Shiksha Rajasthan Abhiyan will accelerate the implementation of the NEP across the state. Sharma also outlined major announcements for youth welfare in the state budget, including recruitment for approximately 1.25 lakh government jobs.

This includes appointments for 1,750 employees in the Forest Department, 4,000 Patwaris, and 10,000 school teachers. More than 67,000 positions have already been filled, while advertisements have been issued for 96,000 vacancies in various departments. The government has also initiated the long-pending recruitment process for over 53,000 Class IV positions. During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with newly appointed personnel from various districts.

Visually impaired Assistant Professor Sandeep from Dungarpur expressed gratitude, calling his appointment a life-changing moment. Komal Sharma, a newly appointed Women Supervisor in Dausa, shared her happiness at securing a job after a swift recruitment process. A pharmacy department has also been established in Dausa as part of the administration’s expansion efforts.

The programme was also addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

He said that Rajasthan Day is not just a celebration of history and traditions, but an opportunity to reiterate the resolve for a developed Rajasthan.

Appreciating the efforts of the state government in the field of education and skill development, he said that Rajasthan Skill Policy, Yuva Rojgar Protsahan Yojana and Yuva Niti 2025 are important steps towards the bright future of the youth. Birla said that the proposed Skill Institute in Kota will become a center of modern education and research.

The construction of airport, aero city, sports city, education city and medical tourism hub will start a new era of industrial and educational revolution here. He called upon the people of the state to take a pledge towards the new construction and self-reliance of Rajasthan.

