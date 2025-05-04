CM Adityanath holds 'Janata Darshan', addresses grievances of over 60 residents

Lucknow, May 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that his government's top priority is to bring happiness to every resident of the state.

The Chief Minister held a 'Janata Darshan' in Lucknow, where he met and addressed the grievances of over 60 residents. He interacted with each visitor, enquired about their well-being, listened to their concerns, and directed officials for the timely resolution of the issues.

Complaints ranged from police and revenue matters to medical aid, old-age pensions, and road construction.

The Chief Minister collected written petitions from the complainants and handed them over to the concerned officials, instructing them to take quick and effective action.

He also asked concerned officials to address the grievances of people within a stipulated time.

The CM's office also took to X to share the pictures of 'Janata Darshan' and wrote, "The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to solve the problems of the people within a fixed time".

Taking cognisance of a recent incident in Kunda, Pratapgarh, Chief Minister Adityanath directed strict action and assured that the culprits would not be spared.

During the Janata Darshan, two women raised complaints related to police "misconduct", which the Chief Minister listened to carefully and instructed officials to act promptly.

An elderly mason from the Madiyav police station area requested assistance for an old-age pension, to which the Chief Minister assured appropriate action as per rules.

Several others approached with issues related to the Right to education, land measurement, housing, encroachments, and electricity connections. The Chief Minister gave assurance that all complaints would be resolved.

Many complainants were accompanied by family members. CM Adityanath interacted warmly with children, enquiring about their education, giving them chocolates, and blessings for a bright future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.