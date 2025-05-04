Anupam Kher indulges in a fruitful discussion about optimism & the power of failure

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Celebrated actor Anupam Kher indulged in a fruitful discussion about optimism, the power of failure, and his film "Tanvi The Great."

He used social media to share a couple of glimpses from the discussion, along with an appreciation note that read, "Such a pleasure to talk to the wonderful ladies and gentlemen of the organisation #LadiesWhoLead founded by dynamic #AabhaBakaya! We talked about #Optimism #PowerOfFailure and of course my upcoming film #TanviTheGreat! Thank you Ladies for your love, warmth and appreciation!"

On Monday, Kher explained why he chose Shubhangi from his acting school for the lead role in his directorial "Tanvi The Great".

He revealed that he saw great potential in her and believed she was the perfect fit to bring the character to life on screen.

Lauding Shubhangi’s acting prowess, Kher said, “She has given her all to portray Tanvi — a story very close to my heart. I hope audiences embrace her with the love and encouragement she truly deserves. I cannot wait for the world to witness the magic she has brought to Tanvi The Great. I am deeply grateful to Kajol for her support and for giving Shubhangi so much love on this important occasion.”

Talking about her acting debut, Shubhangi added, “I am immensely grateful to Anupam Kher Sir and Actor Prepares for giving me this opportunity to be the face of such a special film. My joy had no limits when I got to know I will be playing the role of Tanvi. Embodying the character of Tanvi has been an overwhelming yet an enriching experience. Working alongside so many legends in the film has strengthened my foundation, and I am determined to continue working even harder.”

Kher recently introduced Shubhangi as the leading lady for his next during a grand event, while Kajol officially unveiled the future star of Indian cinema.

"Tanvi The Great" will be making its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as part of the Marché du Film.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.