Clean fuel, healthier lives: Ujjwala scheme transforming kitchens across Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair, June 12 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is fuelling a quiet revolution in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. With the support of Indian Oil, over 13,800 underprivileged households across the remote island territory have received clean LPG connections, replacing hazardous smoky kitchens with safe, efficient cooking spaces.

For the women of these islands, Ujjwala is more than just a scheme -- it is empowerment, health, and dignity delivered in a cylinder.

A. Venkatalakshmi, a beneficiary, told IANS about how the scheme changed her daily life:

“I learned about the Ujjwala Yojana from my neighbours and then applied for it in writing. Earlier, we used a chulha (traditional stove) for cooking, which caused problems like difficulty in finding firewood, excessive smoke, and challenges during the rainy season when firewood was unavailable. When guests visited, preparing food was troublesome, and the smoke caused health issues for my children and family. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister for this scheme.”

K. Tanuja echoed similar experiences: "Before, we used to cook on a chulha, and it caused a lot of problems, especially for the children. During the rainy season, we couldn’t even find firewood. But now we have LPG cylinders, and life has become much easier. We want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the Ujjwala scheme to us.”

Shanti Kumari emphasised how clean fuel has brought peace and punctuality to her household:

“I used to cook on a chulha, which caused a lot of inconvenience. According to her, the smoke made it hard for the children to study. Since she got the LPG connection through the Prime Minister’s scheme, it is far convenient to cook food. "Food is cooked faster, and we no longer struggle to prepare school tiffins in the morning. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping us cook on time.” she said.

Shifa Naushad, who received her LPG connection in November 2023 in Bamboo flat, reflected on the drastic improvement:

“Earlier, I used a chulha, and it was very difficult. It wasted a lot of time and affected our health. But now, we don’t fall sick, and we eat fresh, hot meals on time.”

IndianOil’s commitment to delivering LPG even to the most remote islands—by boat or specially designed vehicles—has been crucial to this transformation. Free stoves and pipes were also distributed, ensuring accessibility and safety for every household.

“We no longer need to travel far to gather firewood. Thanks to the Ujjwala Yojana, we’ve saved a lot of time, which we now spend with our family or doing extra work. The smoke used to make us and our children sick. Now, we feel healthier and happier,” said a beneficiary.

IndianOil’s role in powering the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana across the Andaman & Nicobar Islands has not just delivered fuel -- it has sparked hope. The scheme has turned the simple act of cooking into a safer, healthier, and more dignified experience for thousands of women, empowering them with the most precious gift of all: time and well-being.

