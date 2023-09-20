Class 8 student in UP's Bareilly detained for threatening to blow up Ram temple

Sep 20, 2023, 09:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bareilly, Sep 20 (IANS) A Class 8 student has been detained here for threatening to blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said police on Wednesday.The boy, a resident of Fatehganj in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, made a call on the emergency Helpline 112.

The boy is presently being interrogated by the police.

Further details are awaited.

