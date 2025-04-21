Civil servants' role in policy making impact country's development, says Prez Muru on Civil Services Day

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Civil Services Day and acknowledged the crucial role played by civil servants in shaping the country’s governance and development.

President Murmu on Monday led the tributes by lauding the contributions of civil servants across the country.

Taking to X, she wrote, "Greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day! Your role in public service, your contribution to policy making and implementation have impacted the well-being of citizens and development of the country. May you play a commendable role in enabling the country realise its ambitious objectives and set new benchmarks in good governance."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the tireless commitment of India’s bureaucrats.

In his message on X, he stated, "On Civil Services Day, extending best wishes to our civil servants. Whether it is executing the schemes and policies or delivering good governance, our civil servants have served with a firm commitment. May this day further strengthen their commitment to serve the nation."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings, recognising the significant role civil servants play in ensuring national progress and citizen welfare.

"Greetings and warm wishes to all civil servants and their families on Civil Services Day. They have been playing an important role in furthering India’s progress and ensuring the citizen welfare. May this day inspire them to continue serving the nation with renewed zeal and excellence," he posted on X.

Civil Services Day is observed annually on April 21 to honour the hard work and dedication of India’s civil servants. The day commemorates the historic address delivered by India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to the probationers of the Administrative Services in 1947, in which he famously referred to civil servants as the "steel frame" of India.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also marked the occasion by highlighting the integrity and dedication of civil servants.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes on 'Civil Services Day' to all the dutiful civil personnel who are the basis of the progress of society and nation! Your devotion and dedication are the biggest identity of your work. Your tireless hard work and honesty give new impetus to positive change in the society every day," he posted on X.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.