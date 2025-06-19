Civil Aviation Minister takes stock of safety issues with airlines, airport officials in wake of Air India crash

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has undertaken a comprehensive review of safety, passenger facilitation, and airline performance in the wake of the tragic crash involving the Air India flight seconds after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport.

The Minister held a meeting with the Chairman & Managing Director of Air India, Campbell Wilson, on critical aspects of maintaining operational continuity, supporting transparent and accountable communication with the public, as well as the safety and convenience of passengers.

The meeting noted that due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, enhanced safety checks, and a ban on night flying in Europe, Air India is facing reduced aircraft availability. As a result, they will temporarily scale down operations, restructure flights, and announce changes through the media.

Affected passengers will be rebooked or offered full refunds. Air India was urged to strengthen their ground-level coordination at airports, improve communication with passengers regarding cancellations/delays, and ensure that customer service teams are sensitised and equipped to handle increased passenger concerns with empathy and clarity.

Meetings were also held with the senior management of Spice Jet, Indigo and Akasa on June 18 and 19, with the minister reviewing the fleet performance, safety oversight, passengers' experience & convenience. It was also decided that the practice of periodical review with the airlines on operational matters will be institutionalised for better monitoring and coordination.

Naidu also convened a detailed video conference with all Airport Directors across the country to review ground-level preparedness and passenger support mechanisms in the light of rescheduling of flights happening due to multiple reasons like post-accident checks, weather changes, and closing of certain airspaces due to geopolitical tensions.

The minister issued directions for close liaison with airlines to ensure passenger issues are addressed swiftly and on the spot. The officials were asked to ensure the availability of food, drinking water, and adequate seating facilities at terminals, particularly during flight delays or congestion.

The minister further directed that sufficient personnel must be deployed at key touchpoints to manage passenger grievances proactively.

Airport Directors were also requested to extend all possible assistance to airlines facing operational disruptions, including gate reassignments and logistical support.

Besides, directions were issued to Airport Directors to reinforce wildlife hazard management, including the deterrence of birds and stray animals, in order to maintain a safe and secure airport environment.

