K'taka govt increases housing quota for minorities from 10 pc to 15 pc

Bengaluru, June 19 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to increase the reservation for minority communities in various housing schemes across urban and rural areas of the state under the Housing Department from existing 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Minister for Law H.K. Patil stated, “The Housing Department’s proposal to increase reservation in the allotment of houses in both rural and urban areas under various schemes — from 10 per cent to 15 per cent— has been approved.”

“The Central government had issued a directive noting the shortage of housing among minority communities. Taking into account the housing needs of these communities and the principle of social justice, our government has increased the reservation,” Minister Patil stated.

Minister Patil added, “We have taken note of the fact that a large number of people from minority communities do not own houses. This decision is supported by research and data, which shows the proportion of home ownership among SC-ST communities and the general category. Based on this information, we have decided to increase the reservation percentage.”

He further stated that the quota must be increased for communities that lack adequate housing.

“The Central government also issues certain guidelines while implementing such schemes. The Sachar Committee report also highlights these concerns. Recently, the Centre itself has given directions in this regard. All these recommendations, along with the aim of ensuring social justice, have been considered in making this decision,” Patil reiterated.

He clarified that there is no need to frame new rules or amend existing laws to implement the decision. “All minorities — including Muslims, Christians, and Jains — will benefit,” he added.

Responding to a question, Patil said, “Everyone knows about the housing demand in urban areas. That context has been taken into account while making this decision.”

He acknowledged that some might perceive the decision as being made solely to benefit Muslims. “For those who want to politicise the allotment of houses to the poor, we cannot offer explanations. I can only say that the government has a noble intention of providing housing to communities in genuine need and the poor,” he asserted.

He clarified that the decision applies to all housing schemes. “Other communities will also continue to receive their due reservations. SC-ST communities and general categories will also benefit. There are specific schemes such as the Basava scheme and the Ambedkar scheme. Both general and specific reservations will continue,” Patil said.

