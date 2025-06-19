Birthday boy Rahul Gandhi hails Congress workers as ‘lions’

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, turned 55 on Thursday and used the occasion to motivate his party colleagues by calling them “lions and lionesses” while thanking them for their greetings.

As birthday wishes continued to pour in throughout the day, the LoP reportedly spent some time with his mother Sonia Gandhi, who was discharged from a Delhi hospital after four days of treatment for a stomach-related ailment.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greeted LoP Rahul Gandhi and said, “What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution's values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard.”

In a message on X, Kharge said, “Your actions consistently reflect the Congress party's ideology of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion. As you continue your mission to bring truth to power and support the last person standing, I wish you a long, healthy, and happy life ahead.”

LoP Rahul Gandhi thanked Kharge and other party workers in a message on X and said, “Thank you to Congress President @khargeji, our leaders, and every Babbar Sher and Sherni of the Congress family for your wishes and support. Your love and strength inspire me every day. We stand together - for truth, for justice, for India.”

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of some INDIA Bloc parties also wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called the LoP his brother-in-ideals "bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose".

"May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours," CM Stalin said on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Heartiest birthday wishes to Shri @RahulGandhiji. Wishing you good health and a wonderful year ahead!”

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday and best wishes for his inclusive, accommodative and comprehensive socio-political activism!"

MP Supriya Sule of Nationalist Congress Party also greeted Rahul Gandhi and said, "Wishing Leader of Opposition - Lok Sabha, @INCIndia Leader Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!"

Others who greeted Rahul Gandhi included former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot and Chairman, AICC Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera.

