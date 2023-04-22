CII's session on sustainable cooling for low-carbon future

Chandigarh, April 22 (IANS) CII IGBC Chandigarh Chapter on Saturday organised an interactive session on sustainable cooling for a low-carbon future to mark World Earth Day and as part of the 23rd Edition of CII Coolex.

The event aimed to address the growing demand for sustainable cooling solutions in response to the increasing strain on energy systems and the exacerbation of the climate crisis.

The session brought together experts from various fields, including architecture, engineering, construction, and climate science, to share and exchange the latest developments and innovations in sustainable cooling.

The session explored a range of topics, including the current state of cooling technology and its impact on energy consumption and emissions, emerging technologies and trends in sustainable cooling, design strategies for minimizing cooling needs in buildings, and case studies.

Sharing the welcome remarks, Col Shailesh Pathak, Chairman, IGBC Chandigarh Chapter and CEO, Art & Glass Inc, said: "Green rating systems and building codes play a crucial role in driving the adoption of energy-efficient cooling technologies, which are essential for reducing our carbon footprint and mitigating the impact of climate change.

"The use of energy efficient ACs, such as those with inverter technology, can result in significant reductions in energy consumption and emissions up to 50 per cent. IGBC 31 different rating systems advocate and reward the use of for energy efficient appliances and eco-friendly and products among other green practices."

Jit Kumar Gupta, Co-Chair, IGBC Green Hill Habitat Rating System and Former Advisor (Town Planning), PUDA, emphasised the need for green spaces and buildings in the planning and development processes.

"By prioritising the incorporation of green spaces and green buildings, we can reduce energy consumption, improve air quality, and create a more liveable environment for all. As the world moves towards low carbon emissions, IGBC's launched a mission on net zero has been successful in this endeavour, with more than 350 leading organisations committing to achieve net-zero status for their new and existing buildings, in which energy plays a key role."

The session was part of the ongoing CII Coolex exhibition on air-conditioning, refrigeration and ventilation, which is showcasing the best of technologies in energy-saving, intelligent, and eco-friendly solutions for commercial and industrial enterprises as well as households.

