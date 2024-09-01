Chronic diseases, lifestyle factors can raise inflammation, up cognitive decline risk

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Chronic diseases like diabetes, heart diseases, and obesity, coupled with lifestyle factors such as low exercise and unhealthy diet can raise your body’s inflammation levels, and contribute to the risk of cognitive decline, said health experts on Sunday.

Inflammation is the body's natural response to infections, injury, pathogens, irritants, or oxidative stress. It can play a significant role in cognitive decline or a decrease in mental functioning.

During inflammation, the body's cells fight and contain the infection. As a result, certain mediators or chemicals are released, which trigger reactions in the surrounding areas causing localised inflammation, often accompanied by pain or swelling.

“Inflammation of the brain tissue caused by an overactive immune response or a long-standing infection and can lead to neuronal and cognitive decline,” Dr Vinus Taneja, Consultant at the Department of Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS.

Chronic inflammation can disrupt the blood-brain barrier and also affects inflammatory markers, such as the interleukins, and the C reactive proteins.

“The elderly population is more vulnerable to these conditions. People with chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity, are also at higher risk of cognitive decline,” Taneja said.

“Inflammation has been increasingly recognised as a major factor in cognitive decline in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementias,” he added.

Inflammatory profiles, genetics can also play a major role, both in inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases.

“Lifestyle factors can also contribute to chronic inflammation. Low physical activity levels, chronic stress, obesity, unhealthy eating habits such as consuming oily, junk, or processed foods, sleep disturbances, exposure to toxins and air pollution, smoking, and alcohol consumption are all potential contributors,” Dr. Vipul Gupta - Group Director - Neurointervention Paras Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

Inflammation can be either acute or chronic. Acute inflammation occurs when someone has a fever or an infection that comes and goes.

However, certain conditions can lead to chronic inflammation, which can be seen in diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune disorders like spondylitis, and even mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Gupta said that studies have shown that patients with conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, especially those who are obese, have a higher risk of cognitive decline or a decrease in mental functioning due to long-term chronic inflammation.

So how do we prevent it?

“Prevention involves incorporating regular physical activity and exercise into your daily routine, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and eating fresh, non-processed fruits and vegetables, focussing on a Mediterranean diet,” Gupta said.

Chronic stress can also cause inflammation, Taneja said, suggesting mindfulness, meditation, relaxation management.

One should also control the underlying chronic illness, like diabetes, hypertension, which indirectly will help in the long-term in the reduction of inflammation, he said.

The experts also called for maintaining a healthy weight. If one notices symptoms of chronic inflammation, it is recommended to undergo a complete medical check-up to identify any underlying issues or diseases that may be causing the inflammation, so that appropriate treatment can be administered.

