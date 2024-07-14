Chrissy Teigen shares side-by-side photos of John Legend as a baby and their son Wren

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Chrissy Teigen, wife of Grammy-winning musician John Legend, feels that their youngest child bears a striking resemblance to his father.

The model and author, 38, shared a photo on Instagram of their one-year-old son, Wren, smiling as he sat in his high chair munching on strawberries, alongside a vintage snapshot of Legend as a baby, reports 'People' magazine.

"I mean this is the same baby no!?!?" Teigen wrote in the caption of the post, tagging her husband.

Legend, 45, added his own joke in the comments, writing, "I think it’s safe to say I am the father."

According to People, internet users quickly chimed in to agree with Teigen about Wren and Legend's similar looks.

One wrote, "Wow, those are some strong genes!" alongside a twin emoji.

Another called Wren "John's mini-me!" and yet another remarked that the two were "twinning."

This isn't the first time the Sports Illustrated swimsuit alum has shared photos of Wren, where he looks exactly like the 'All of Me' singer.

In October 2023, when Wren was three months old, she posted adorable videos of him taking a bath in the sink.

In the first clip, Teigen held her son over the basin as his full head of hair got shampooed.

"It's time for the cutest part of the day!" Teigen could be heard saying.

Another clip showed Wren sitting in a plastic carrier in the sink, smiling and giggling as Teigen asked him why he took a bath with his socks on.

In the videos, Wren looked almost identical to his famous dad.

