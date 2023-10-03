Chris Hemsworth rides ATVs and ponies in Iceland

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has been spending some quality time with 11-year-old India Rose in Iceland, and the pair formed a “Bikey Gang”.

Hemsworth shared a video on Instagram of him and Rose riding an ATV together and taking in the stunning Icelandic scenery, reports people.com.

“Day 3 in Iceland, started a bikey gang with my daughter. Currently we’re the only two members, and that’s how we’ll keep it for now,” the actor joked in the caption.

Hemsworth also shared a few snapshots of the father-daughter duo on the four-wheeler. In one, Rose smiled as her dad gave the camera a thumbs up. In another, the tween took the backseat as the actor drove them around in front of a mountain.

Earlier in the day, the Extraction actor shared another glimpse into the Icelandic getaway, which consisted of the pair riding ponies together through roads, fields and even water. “Day two of our Icelandic adventures,” he captioned the post.

In the comments section, the actor’s older brother, Luke, teased him about his proportions compared to his riding companion, writing, “They couldn’t find you a horse to fit?.”

On Friday, the Avengers actor shared a post dedicated to the pair’s first day in Iceland, which he captioned, “A little Icelandic adventure with my girl.”

In the photos, Hemsworth and Rose climbed glaciers, walked across geological formations and stood on a black sand beach together. In one shot, the actor held a pickaxe high in the air with one arm, while his other arm was wrapped around his daughter.

Hemsworth shares Rose, as well as twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 9, with wife Elsa Pataky. In the Marvel star’s 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder, Rose made a special cameo.

