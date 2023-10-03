Niger accepts Algeria's proposal to mediate ongoing crisis

Algiers, Oct 3 (IANS) Niger has accepted Algeria's mediation proposal aimed at finding a political solution to the ongoing crisis in the West African country, the Algerian Foreign Ministry has announced in a statement.

After Niger's acceptance of Algeria's mediation proposal, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has instructed the foreign minister to travel to Niamey, the capital of Niger, to start preparatory talks with all concerned parties, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement issued on Monday.

Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf said in late August that his country had put forth a political solution to address the ongoing crisis in neighbouring Niger.

The primary objective of the political solution is to establish a six-month timeframe for crafting and implementing a political solution that ensures the return of constitutional and democratic governance in Niger.

A military coup took place on July 26 in Niger, resulting in the ousting of democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum by a faction of military officers.

Following the event, the 15-member Economic Community of West African States announced on August 10 that it has resolved to deploy its standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

