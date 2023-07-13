Chopped-up body found near flyover in Delhi's Geeta Colony (2nd Ld)

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Delhi Police have sent the dismembered parts of the body, possibly of a woman in her 30s, for the autopsy at the hospital, an official said.



Meanwhile, police teams are scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence and to identify the culprit who had dumped the head and body parts separately in two black polythene bags in a wooded area near Delhi’s Geeta Colony flyover.

As of now the investigators are clueless, however, some evidence has been collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory and crime teams from the spot.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Central range), Parmaditya, said a police control room call regarding the body parts was received at around 9:30 a.m. from a local following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found two polythene bags under the Geeta Colony flyover.

“In one of the bags, the police found the head, while the second bag has other body parts. The head had long hair due to which it is presumed that the body is of a woman,” said an official.

The official added that the body was in a decomposed condition and it is not clear whether the bags have all the body parts.

"We are verifying if the body parts are of male or a female through Ortho forensics. We're searching the area for any other evidence," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kotwali police station in the North district, the DCP added.

This incident bears a haunting resemblance to the Shraddha Walkar murder case that sent shockwaves across the nation last year.

Last year, Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was arrested. He had chopped Walkar's body into more than 17 pieces, said the confession of the accused in the charge sheet filed by police in the Saket Court.

According to the charge sheet, after killing Shraddha on May 18, 2022, Aftab closed the doors of their rented accommodation at South Delhi’s Chattarpur Pahari area at around 7:45 p.m. and bought a saw, three blades, a hammer and plastic clip.

"Thereafter I came back to the flat and shifted Shraddha's body to the bathroom where I cut her hands from the wrist with the help of a saw and kept them in white polythene… while cutting her wrist I also got a minor cut on my left hand," said his second statement given to the investigators after he tried to mislead police.

