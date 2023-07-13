Chirag Paswan claims Nitish has imposed undeclared emergency in Bihar

Patna, July 13 (IANS) Following the death of BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh in a police lathicharge, Chirag Paswan, the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), claimed that there is an undeclared emergency imposed by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

“It is a matter of great sorrow that a leader of the BJP died in the brutal lathicharge of the Bihar police. It was not death, it was murder. I want to ask Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is also the home minister, that if a person is lynched under your rule, who is responsible for it. It is your responsibility to reply in this matter,” Paswan said.

“Nitish Kumar is suppressing every voice raised against him with the use of lathi. This is an undeclared emergency,” Paswan said.

Nityanand Rai, Union minister of state for home, said: “It was a barbaric act of the Nitish Kumar government. Nitish Kumar should answer for this incident. Patna police is saying that Vijay Singh was found unconscious at Chajju Bagh. They are mocking the death of a BJP leader.”

Over 30 BJP leaders were injured in the lathicharge and are admitted in the PMCH. Nityanand Rai went to the hospital and met the victims like Janardan Singh Sigriwal, the BJP MP from Maharajganj, Beby Kumar, Nivedita Kimari, Anita Singh and others.

