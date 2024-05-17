Chirag Paswan claims Grand Alliance will draw a blank in Bihar

While RJD leader Tejashwi

Patna, May 17 (IANS) While Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is claiming surprising results in the Lok Sabha elections, LJPR national president Chirag Paswan hit back at him and said the Grand Alliance will draw a blank in Bihar.

“The Grand Alliance is not going to get a single Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. The Congress had won one seat in Kishanganj in 2019. This time, the Congress is losing that seat too. The NDA candidates will win 40 out of the 40 seats in Bihar, this is the change that is going to happen here,” Paswan said while interacting with media persons in Patna on Friday.

“Due to this change, all the leaders of the Grand Alliance including Tejashwi Yadav are in a panic. The people of Bihar are giving immense support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the first four phases of voting, the public has supported the NDA candidates,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav earlier said that Bihar will give surprising results and the NDA will lose here badly. Narendra Modi is not going to become the Prime Minister for the third time.

“I want to ask the Grand Alliance leaders why the big leaders of the Congress are not coming to Bihar. The reason for this is clear: the big leaders of Congress have understood that the Grand Alliance is not going to win in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav should answer why the big leaders of Congress are not coming to Bihar,” he said.

