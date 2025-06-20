Children of ‘anti-English’ BJP leaders learn the same language, study abroad: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday advocated English as a means for the underprivileged to get jobs and move ahead in life, a remark that targets the BJP-RSS for what he calls their aversion to the colonial-era official language.

“In today's world, English is as important as your mother tongue - because it will provide employment and boost your confidence,” said Gandhi in a message to the youth on X.

He said, "English is not a dam, it is a bridge. English is not a shame, it is power. English is not a chain - it is a tool to break the chains."

He also lashed out at leaders from the BJP, whose own wards speak English and study abroad, while the latter dissuade the masses in India from using English.

“The BJP-RSS don't want poor kids of India to learn English - because they don't want you to ask questions, move ahead, and become equal. In today's world, English is as important as your mother tongue - because it will provide employment and boost your confidence,” wrote LoP Rahul Gandhi on X in Hindi.

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s message on social media also carried a short video with some young men and a list of Union Ministers whose children study in foreign universities, including the University of Pennsylvania, Yale University, Warwick University, Oxford University, Tufts University and the University of London.

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks come close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s observation at an event on Thursday that the time is not far when “English-speaking people would themselves feel ashamed”.

Amit Shah’s comments, made at a Hindi book’s launch, followed a co-speaker’s concerns over the perceived threat to Hindi and differences within people over its use.

“Mark my words, there is no crisis. In the coming years, such an Indian society is soon going to become a reality in which English-speaking people would themselves feel ashamed,” said Amit Shah.

Half-baked knowledge acquired through foreign languages cannot lead to a complete understanding of Indian culture, history and religion, he said, emphasising Hindi’s role as a uniting factor in the country.

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on valuing Indian languages also carried a powerful message against the alleged imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu.

“Every language of India has soul, culture, and knowledge. We have to cherish them, and at the same time, teach English to every child. This is the path to an India that competes with the world, that gives every child an equal opportunity,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.