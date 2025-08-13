Chhattisgarh Waqf Board's I-Day flag hoisting order sparks debate

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board's directive mandating the hoisting of the national flag at the main gates of all mosques, madrasas, and dargahs across the state on Independence Day has sparked a wave of mixed reactions, as some political leaders slammed the move as an "imposition."

On Monday, Waqf Board Chairman Salim Raj issued a circular instructing mutawallis (caretakers of Waqf properties) to ensure that the Tricolour is unfurled in the presence of imams and mosque committee members on August 15.

The directive emphasises that the national flag is "a symbol of honour and pride" with no connection to religion.

However, the decision drew sharp criticism from Congress MP Tariq Anwar and Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi.

Speaking to IANS, Anwar said, "I believe all this is nonsense. In our country, there is no tradition of hoisting the national flag at religious sites. People hoist the flag out of their own will; it cannot be done by imposing pressure or restrictions."

Abu Azmi told IANS, "Get his DNA test done, see who he is. Such people are sycophants. Ulemas died fighting for freedom and sacrificed so much. These people were the ones who used to lick the feet of the British, just want to divide the nation."

Congress leader Husain Dalwai, however, said that even though there is no problem with hoisting the Tricolour at mosques and madrasas, no one gave the Chhattisgarh Waqf Chairman the authority to issue an order regarding it.

"In many places, the Tricolour is already hoisted at mosques and madrasas, and it should indeed be hoisted. But who gave them the authority to issue such an order about where the flag should be hoisted and where it should not?" Dalwai told IANS.

He also claimed that the Rashtra Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP did not use to hoist the national flag at their offices for years.

"First, an order should be issued for the RSS, asking it to hoist the Tricolour at its headquarters. For years, neither at the RSS offices, nor at the BJP headquarters, the Tricolour was hoisted," he said.

However, several Muslim organisations praised the initiative.

Javed Memon, President of Odisha's Kanker Anjuman Islamia Committee, said, "We express our gratitude to Salim Raj for guiding us with this excellent initiative. It is a proud moment for us."

Another Anjuman Islamia Committee member, Gaffar Memon, added, "Previously, the flag hoisting used to take place only at Sanjay Nagar Madrasa, but this time we have the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day with the entire community. We thank the government and Salim Raj for this."

According to Salim Raj, since Independence Day is a national festival and not a religious one, the order comes in response to objections raised in some quarters regarding flag hoisting at religious sites.

"Due to the actions of a few fundamentalists, the entire Muslim community is viewed with suspicion. This initiative is meant to change that narrative," he said.

The Waqf Board says the move is aimed at promoting patriotism and communal harmony, particularly in light of recent events that have negatively affected the Muslim community's public image.

To ensure implementation, mosque committees have been instructed to submit photographs or video footage of the flag-hoisting ceremonies through a dedicated online portal or WhatsApp group within 30 minutes of the event.

