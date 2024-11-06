Chhattisgarh: Ujjwala Yojana lighting up lives of rural women in Kawardha

Raipur, Nov 6 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), launched on May 1, 2016, has brought a paradigm shift in the lives of women, particularly in rural and remote areas.

The smoke-laden woods have been replaced by LPG cylinders, thereby freeing them of hazardous smoke and also making it easier and simpler to cook food in the kitchen.

Women residents of Kawardha region in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district are a happy lot today. They also shared their joy and happiness with IANS and elaborated on how the scheme has brought a sea change in their daily lives.

Many of them said that the LPG cylinders have helped protect them from respiratory and eye diseases, caused by smoke.

Neelu, a Kawardha resident said, “We have got the benefit of Ujjwala scheme. We enjoy cooking with gas. Earlier we had to light the stove. But now that we have got the gas cylinder, it feels very good.”

“Earlier, while burning wood, smoke would enter the eyes. There was a lot of trouble but it is no longer the case. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” she added.

Kaushilya Devi said: “We have been getting benefits of PM Ujjwala Yojana for many years. Now, we cook on gas. Earlier, we had to cook on the stove. This gives us a lot of relief. We thank PM Modi for this.”

Another woman resident of Godhwa Godan said: “It has been two years since we got benefits under this scheme. Now we are cooking food on gas. We have no problems. We have become very comfortable after getting the gas cylinder. We no longer have to light the stove. We are very relieved by this.”

PMUY is a flagship scheme of the Modi government to make clean cooking fuel (such as LPG) available to rural and deprived households while slowly phasing out the traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes etc.

