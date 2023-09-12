Chhattisgarh: Private hostel staff booked for sexual harassment of minor girls

Raipur, Sep 12 (IANS) Chhattisgarh police have booked the superintendent and warden of a private hostel on charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for mental and sexual harassment of minor girls.

The police said the action followed a complaint registered by a group of girls staying at the hostel on Tuesday. The hostel houses more than 30 girls.

The girls told the police that they were mentally and physically harassed by the accused. The girls also alleged that they were forced to indulge in obscene talks and even outsiders were allowed to enter the hostel rooms.

According to the complaint, the hostel superintendent and warden have been sexually harassing minor girls for a long time, threatening them with dire consequences.

ASP D.S. Patel said the hostel is run by an NGO and it houses nearly 32 girls studying in classes up to XII.

Patel also said that the accused have been arrested and the Women and Child Welfare Department has been informed about the incident.

After the matter came to light, members of right wing groups -- VHP and Bajrang Dal -- staged demonstrations outside the hostel demanding immediate action against the accused.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.