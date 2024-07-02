Chelsea sign midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City on six-year contract

London, July 2 (IANS) Chelsea have signed midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City for a reported 30 million Euros on a six-year contract that keeps the midfielder at the Club since 2030. He will be reunited with head coach Enzo Maresca who joined Chelsea following Leicester City's Championship win in the 2023/24 season.

“It is amazing to be sitting here as a Chelsea player. This is a club people grow up watching and hoping to one day play for, so it is a privilege to be here. I'm really excited to get going and can't wait to show everybody what I can do,” said Kiernan to the Chelsea FC media team.

Dewsbury-Hall scored 12 goals and assisted 12 others in 44 league games last season, earning him Leicester's and the Player of the Season award.

It will be interesting to see who starts in the middle of the park for the West London Club with Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, Andrey Santos and Carney Chukwuemeka already available for selection.

The 25-year old has been with Leicester since 2017 and posted a farewell message for the Foxes fans.

“When we were relegated in the 22/23 season, I felt personally responsible for my part played in that. I made it my goal to ensure we got back to the Premier League within the first season, as I know how devastating a position that can be for a club if it doesn’t happen.”

“I’m glad I’m leaving the club with them in the Premier League, where they belong, and wish Leicester City all the best in the upcoming season and further on. I’m one of your own, Leicester. But it’s time for me to go now," read the statement by the new Chelsea midfielder on Instagram.

