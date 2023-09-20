Check on overspeeding vehicles in Kishanpur, Dudhwa Parks

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Sep 20 (IANS) Vehicles now passing through the Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) and Dudhwa National Park (DNP) areas on Mailani-Bhira Road and Dudhwa-Gaurifanta Road, respectively, will be put under camera surveillance.

Vehicles crossing the speed limit of 30 km per hour will have to pay a fine for overspeeding.

DTR authorities and the UP transport department have joined hands to protect the wildlife from over-speeding vehicles.

This comes after the deaths of three protected wild animals including a spotted deer, a rhesus monkey and a reptile under the wheels of vehicles.

Public transport officer (PTO) Dr Kaushlendra said that an interceptor car equipped with a couple of night-vision enabled cameras – capable of covering a range of four km – has been deployed on the Bhira-Mailani and the Dudhwa-Gaurifanta Roads, which would keep a close watch on the speed of vehicles passing by.

He added that an instant challan would be issued and served on the mobile handset of the vehicle owner, violating the speed limit of 30 km per hour in the protected forest areas.

After a joint strategy finalised in consultation with the deputy director, DTR, Rengaraju T, the interceptor car would be parked at viable spots on the two routes.

Rengaraju said the move, which had been made operational, would help save wild animals who often cross public roads in the forest areas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.