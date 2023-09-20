Jaishankar briefs PM Modi on Canada issue: Sources

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Amid diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is learnt to have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the developments.According to sources, Jaishankar met the Prime Minister in Parliament and is learnt to have briefed him over the developments related to Canada, sources said.

Diplomatic ties between the two nations hit an all-time low when on September 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged in his Parliament that Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between Indian government agents and the murder of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had said on the same day that an Indian diplomat had been expelled.

On Tuesday, India, while expelling a senior Canadian diplomat, had described the allegations by Trudeau as "absurd and motivated".

The High Commissioner of Canada to India (Cameron Mackay) received a summon on Tuesday (September 19) during which the Government of India conveyed its decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat currently stationed in the country. The concerned diplomat has been officially instructed to depart from India within the next five days, a statement issued by the external affairs ministry mentioned.

"The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," the statement had said further.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.