Chaos in Telangana BJYM meeting in presence of Tejaswi Surya

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (IANS) There was ruckus at a meeting of BJP’s youth wing in Hyderabad on Thursday as two rival factions nearly came to blows in the presence of BJYM national president and MP Tejaswi Surya.

A section of participants also raised slogans against Surya for favouring a group.

Chaos prevailed during the meeting held at BJP state head office in Hyderabad when a section of participants raised an objection to conducting the meeting in the absence of Bhanu Prakash, who is the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

Some district unit presidents of BJYM also came out in support of Bhanu Prakash group. They alleged that the meeting was being held in the absence of Bhanu Prakash at the instance of Sai Prasad, national treasurer of BJYM.

Bhanu Prakash's supporters also alleged that Tejaswi Surya was favouring Sai Prasad. They asked why he was not staying in the accommodation arranged for him during his visit.

The two groups had a heated argument and tried to push each other, resulting in chaos. Former MLC Ramchandra Rao and other leaders intervened to pacify both the groups.

Tejaswi Surya was the chief guest at the meeting called to discuss the preparations for next month’s assembly elections. BJP’s national general secretary incharge of Telangana Tarun Chugh and other leaders were present.

Both Bhanu Prakash and Sai Prasad are the aspirants for party ticket to contest assembly election from Malkajgiri constituency in Greater Hyderabad.

