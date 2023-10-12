Heavy Rush at Bus Stations as Dasara Holidays Begin for Educational Institutions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Dasara holidays for educational institutions will begin from Friday, October 13, 2023. As the schools and colleges will remain closed for 13 days for Bathukamma and Dasara festivals, families have already started boarding the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and private buses to go to their hometowns to celebrate the festivals with their kith and kin.

A day before the holidays begin, Bathukamma festivities were held in several schools and colleges across the state. Students were seen participating in the festivities at their educational institutions.

Hundreds of families with their children were seen entering the bus stations in the state on Thursday evening. To clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, the TSRTC is operating 5265 special buses in the state. The special bus service will be available till October 25 and all the educational institutions will reopen the next day, October 26.

The special bus service is being made available from several bus stations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all parts of Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Passengers can board the special buses from bus stations like MGBS, JBS, CBS and bus points at KPHB Colony, Uppal crossroads, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, and Aramghar X Roads.

