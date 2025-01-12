Chandrababu Naidu urges people to join P4 for zero poverty

Amaravati, Jan 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday appealed to the people to participate in P4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) aimed at achieving zero poverty.

Announcing that P4 policy will be unveiled soon, he said 10 per cent of people who reached highest positions in society should extend a helping hand to uplift 20 per cent of the people who are at the bottom by utilising government programmes.

Naidu made the appeal while extending Sankranti greetings to all Telugus across the globe through social media platform X.

He believes that every house will have real festival celebrations when there are no economic imbalances.

"We have been constantly working hard to bring light in people's lives with welfare, development and good governance. We have already unveiled the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 with 10 principles with which we are making every effort to take the Telugu society to number one position in the world. The first principle in this is zero poverty," Chandrababu Naidu.

The veteran leader observed that the lifestyle of crores of people has been transformed with the reforms and the policies implemented in the combined state of Andhra Pradesh since 1995.

The P-3 (Public-Private-Partnership) system which was introduced then as part of economic reforms could generate a lot of employment and wealth, he noted.

"Even those who have come from ordinary peasant families reached high positions by utilising the opportunities provided at that time. Several sections of people have reached great heights both in the country and abroad. Those who have gone as global citizens are now rising to the stage of global leaders," the Chief Minister mentioned.

Expressing concern that lakhs of families are still reeling under acute poverty, Chandrababu Naidu said that, as per the Central census, several families in the rural and urban parts of Andhra Pradesh are still under destitution.

They are in dire straits wherein even basic amenities like drinking water, medical facilities, education and nutrition are not available to them, he said.

He said those who reached top positions in their respective fields and the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can totally transform society by being mentors, providing opportunities and by supporting some poor families whom they know well.

"I want all those who have come to their native places for the festival to focus on this, and we are ready to accept the suggestions, experiences and advice of all with regard to P-4 policy. A portal will soon be launched for this purpose to accept the suggestions of all for 30 days. Let us reach the goal of zero-poverty with the partnership of people and I make a fervent appeal to all to come forward in the process of taking the Telugu society to number one position in the world thus achieving a healthy, happy and developed Andhra Pradesh," he added.

