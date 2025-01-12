When Aditya Chopra scrapped the iconic ‘Dhoom Machaale’ song

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) The title song of ‘Dhoom’ was almost scrapped by producer Aditya Chopra as he didn't like the tune. Lyricist Sameer once shared an interesting anecdote about the title song saying it was just one line from the song which made Adi dislike the entire song, its tune and lyrical structure.

In an old video, Sameer spoke about the song, as he told ‘Digital Commentary’, “Aditya Chopra called me to listen to the story of ‘Dhoom’. I heard it, and thought that it's a great story. So, I left his office in a lift. Two people were standing outside the lift. Pritam, who composed the song and Sanjay Gadhvi, the director of ‘Dhoom’. They told me, ‘Sir, please listen to the tune. Adi heard it, and called it a rubbish tune. Will you please listen to it?’. So, I heard it, and really liked it. Then I went to Adi and told him that it’s a nice tune but Adi was not in its favour. So, I said, ‘Okay, should I do something about it?’ He agreed to it”.

“In the original lyrics, there was a line, ‘Main teri hoon, main teri Laila’. And he didn't like that. I left his office and kept listening to the tune. I thought the name of the movie is ‘Dhoom’. If I fit ‘Dhoom’ on this tune, it would be fun. So, I did, ‘Dhoom machaale, Dhoom machaale, Dhoom’, and gave it to Adi on the phone, and he really liked it. Pritam didn't know anything about this. So, he said, ‘Sir, what happened?’ I told him about the change I made to the lyrics. Adi then told me, ‘Now, you can write whatever you want’”, he added.

‘Dhoom’, which was released in 2004, was a game changer not just for the Yash Raj Films but also for Bollywood as it introduced many new trends, and made John Abraham an overnight star.

