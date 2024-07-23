Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM, FM for support to Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, July 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the announcements made in the Union Budget 2024-25, saying this would go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President took to ‘X’ to thank the Prime Minister and Finance Minister on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu, whose TDP is a key partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman for “recognising the needs of our State and focusing on a Capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the Union Budget of FY 24-25.”

“This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence-boosting budget,” Naidu posted with the hashtag APBackonTrack.

Andhra Pradesh’s minister for human resources development and TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, also hailed the announcements made in the Union Budget and called it a new sunrise for Andhra Pradesh.

“I am extremely delighted and grateful for the Union Finance Minister’s announcements today in the Budget. These will go a long way towards helping AP achieve its development and social objectives. It’s a matter of great pride for the people of Andhra Pradesh that our struggle has been recognised, and a special and holistic package has been provided covering all important areas like industrial growth, infrastructure, irrigation and HRD,” said Lokesh, who is son of Chandrababu Naidu.

“I would like to make a special mention to the generous contribution made towards Amaravati and Polavaram. Today will be marked as a red letter day in the new state’s history. This is the first step towards our march together to building a state of our dreams,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.