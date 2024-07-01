Chandrababu Naidu proposes meeting with Revanth Reddy to discuss post-bifurcation issues

Amaravati, July 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to his Telangana counterpart A. Revanth Reddy, proposing a meeting in Hyderabad on July 6 to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two states.

He said that he looks forward to working closely with his Telangana counterpart to resolve post-bifurcation issues, enhance cooperation, and facilitate progress in both the Telugu-speaking states.

In the letter to Revanth Reddy, Naidu extended heartfelt congratulations to Revanth Reddy on the "remarkable" work he has undertaken as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Naidu, who assumed office as the Chief Minister last month following NDA’s landslide victory, led by his Telugu Desam Party, wrote that Revanth Reddy’s dedication and leadership have significantly contributed to the progress and development of Telangana.

"As Chief Ministers of Telugu-speaking states, it is incumbent upon us to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Our shared commitment to cooperative development is crucial to realise our mutual goals of growth and well-being," wrote Naidu, who served as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1995 to 2004.

The TDP chief, who became the first Chief Minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in 2014, noted that it has been 10 years since the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

"There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which holds significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states. It is imperative that we address these issues amicably with utmost diligence and resolve. In light of this, I propose that we meet at your place on 6th July, Saturday afternoon," the letter read.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister wrote that he firmly believes a face-to-face meeting will provide them with the opportunity to engage comprehensively on these critical issues and collaborate effectively towards achieving mutually beneficial solutions for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

