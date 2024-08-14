Chanakya National Law University V-C supports proposed 'reforms' in Waqf Act

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Amid heated debate over 'reforms' in the Wafq Act, a leading academic and legal scholar, Faizan Mustafa, has extended support to the proposed changes, saying that this will open gates for 'diversification' of the Muslim body.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Faizan Mustafa, the Vice-Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University (Patna) said that unnecessary fuss is being created over the nomination of non-Muslim members to the Waqf Council as there already exists provision for the same.

"The existing laws of the Waqf Board don't prevent nomination of any non-Muslim member in the panel," he said.

"As the amendments propose nomination of four other members from Finance, Architecture, Medicine and Administration, the experts from varied fields will only lead to wider representation and will expand the Waqf Council's reach and appeal," he added.

He further narrated an old incident to share how he refused to attend a meeting called by a top leader, finding it 'unsuitable'.

"I was told that it was a high-level meeting to be attended by top thinkers and scholars. When I asked whether non-Muslims are also part of this session, I was told since it's a meeting pertaining to Muslims and only the community people were called in. I declined to attend that meet," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of Bihar's leading university further said that the Muslims must rethink about the issues plaguing them, what is restricting their growth and how they can do away with those practices.

"They should support the experts for their well-being and not fall for religious fanatics. Experts and well-read leaders, irrespective of their religion, will do more good to them and their family members," he said.

"If non-Muslims haven't been appointed in the Waqf council, it is previous governments to blame," he added.

"Waqf board works below the Central Waqf council. As per the new law, most of the appointed people will be from government departments. The one noticeable change is that the compulsion of them being Muslims has been done away with," he said, welcoming the move.

He, however, differed with the popular perception that the Waqf Board is a private entity.

"There are no two thoughts about the fact that Waqf has ownership of umpteen properties across the country. It has seized the properties of many Muslims, and it also sold them illegally. However, the Waqf can't unilaterally announce any property as its own, as being propagated by some," he said.

He further said that Jama Masjid is Waqf property, namaz is offered there. However, the mosque Imam can't take any decision regarding the repair work or altering of its premises.

"There are many misconceptions regarding the existing Waqf Act, this must be addressed for greater good," he said.

