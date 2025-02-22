Champions Trophy: Ben Duckett’s record-breaking 165 propels England to 351/8

Lahore, Feb 22 (IANS) Opener Ben Duckett smashed a magnificent 165 – the highest individual score in the history of Champions Trophy – as England posted a mammoth 351/8 against Australia in their Group B match of 2025 Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Pushed into batting first, Duckett hit shots all over the park to hit a career-best 165 off 142 deliveries, and setting a new record for the best individual score previously held by former New Zealand great Nathan Astle. Duckett’s knock, laced with a whopping 17 boundaries and three maximums, is also the first instance of a batter scoring 150 in the tournament’s history.

By the time he was dismissed by Marnus Labuschagne in the 48th over, Duckett had done his job of holding England’s innings together. He got good support from Joe Root, who hit 68, and added 158 off 155 balls with Duckett for the third wicket to ensure England have a huge total on board.

For Australia, pacer Ben Dwarshuis was the standout bowler with 3-66, while Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne took two wickets each and Glenn Maxwell had one scalp to his name. Left-arm pacer Dwarshuis struck twice in the first ten overs to take out Phil Salt and Jamie Smith, with Alex Carey taking two sensational grabs as a fielder.

With Duckett flaunting his ability to find the boundary, Root hit a patient 68 of 78 deliveries and was looking on course to get his first ODI hundred in almost six years till he was trapped lbw by Zampa, who would later remove Harry Brook quickly as Carey took another stunning catch.

England skipper Jos Buttler also didn't last long as Maxwell had him holing out for 23, but Duckett continued to keep the scoreboard ticking at the other end to go past 150. Jofra Archer’s late cameo of 21 not out off 10 balls was also handy in England making their highest ever total in the Champions Trophy. Australia will now be hoping that dew comes in time to help them chase down 352 on a very placid pitch.

Brief Scores: England 351/8 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 165, Joe Root 68; Ben Dwarshuis 3-66, Marnus Labuschagne 2-41) against Australia

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.