Chaiti Chhath begins in Bihar with devotion and grand preparations

Patna, April 1 (IANS) The four-day festival of Chaiti Chhath has commenced across Bihar, filling the air with devotion and the soulful melodies of folk songs dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

The festival began with Nahay-Khay on Tuesday, during which devotees took a holy dip in the Ganges and other rivers before consuming their first Prasad. The main rituals will commence on April 2 with Kharna, where devotees observe a day-long fast, breaking it in the evening with gur-rice kheer, fruits, and roti. This is followed by a rigorous 36-hour Nirjala fast, during which they abstain from both food and water.

On April 3, devotees will offer the first Arghya (obeisance) to the setting sun, and on April 4, the festival will conclude with the second Arghya to the rising sun, after which the devotees will break their fast.

With a significant influx of devotees expected, the Patna Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the district administration, has implemented extensive measures to ensure safety, cleanliness, and convenience at the 41 designated ghats and 7 ponds spanning from Patipul Digha Ghat to Didarganj. Barricades have been set up to prevent overcrowding and to facilitate an organized conduct of rituals.

Authorities have also installed temporary lighting along main and approach roads, particularly for night-time convenience. Makeshift changing rooms and other facilities have also been arranged at the ghats to maintain hygiene and ensure a smooth experience for devotees. A comprehensive cleaning drive is also underway at these ghats.

To manage the festival efficiently, the Patna district administration has divided the Chhath ghats into five zones.

Bankipur Zone: 12 ghats -- Ghagha Ghat, Roshan Ghat, Pathri Ghat, Chaudhary Tola Ghat, Patna College Ghat, Rani Ghat, Law College Ghat, Barharwa Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Krishna Ghat, Kadam Ghat, and Kalighat.

Azimabad Zone: 9 ghats -- Gai Ghat, Kantahi Ghat, Bhadra Ghat, Mahavir Ghat, Adarsh Ghat, Mittan Ghat, Seedhi Ghat, Dull Ghat, and Maharaj Ghat.

Patna City Zone: 12 ghats -- Mirchai Ghat, Kangan Ghat, Kilaghat, Khidki Ghat, Gaderia Ghat, Pirdamaria Ghat, Nuruddinganj Ghat, Damdahi Ghat, Abdur Rahmanpur Ghat, Noorpur Ghat, Panchmukhi Ghat, and Mahavir Ghat.

Patliputra Zone: 7 ghats -- Patipul East and West Ghats, Ghat No. 93, Ghat No. 88, Ghat No. 83, Collectorate Ghat, Bans Ghat, and LCT Ghat.

New Capital Zone: 1 Ganga Ghat plus 7 ponds -- Mahendu Ghat, Manikchand Pond, BMP Pond, Beur Village Pond, Kachhi Pond, Panchmandir Pond, Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park Pond, and Mahua Bagh Pond.

Municipal officials, led by the Patna Municipal Commissioner, are conducting regular inspections to ensure that all arrangements are completed on time. As markets bustle with puja materials and the cities resonate with Chhath songs, Bihar is witnessing a grand celebration of faith, purity, and devotion.

