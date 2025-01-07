Chadar to be presented in Ajmer Dargah on behalf of Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jan 7 (IANS) To mark the auspicious occasion of the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti a ‘chadar’ will be offered at the world-famous Ajmer Dargah on behalf of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday.

The BJP's Minority Morcha state President Hamid Khan Mewati has been entrusted with the duty of presenting the chadar at the revered Mazar Sharif.

Hamid Khan Mewati is expected to arrive in Ajmer by 3 pm to present the chadar.

Following the presentation of the chadar, the Chief Minister's message will be delivered from the Buland Darwaza of the mazar.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered a ‘chadar’ at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Sunday to mark the auspicious occasion of the Urs of the revered Sufi saint.

Following the presentation, Rajnath Singh’s message was also read aloud from the Buland Darwaza.

A chadar sent by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was also presented on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Union Minority and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju offered a chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and read his message.

Commenting on PM Modi presenting the chadar, Syed Naseruddin Chishti, the successor to the Ajmer Dargah chief and the Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council told IANS, "This tradition, dating back to 1947, has been upheld by every Prime Minister of the country. Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently sent a chadar as a mark of devotion and respect. This reflects India's deep-rooted culture of honouring all religions, communities, and Sufi saints."

The Urs of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz draws millions of devotees from across the globe every year, commemorating the saint's death anniversary.

The offering of the chadar at the Mazar-e-Akhdas is regarded as a powerful act of worship, symbolising devotion and bringing blessings to those who partake in it.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.