Centre should ensure security for tourists in J&K: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, said in the post-Pahalgam episode, the responsibility lies with the Union government to ensure proper security arrangements in J&K so that more tourists could travel there.

On Thursday, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrived in the West Bengal state secretariat of Nabanna and had a meeting with Mamata Banerjee.

During a brief and joint press conference at the end of the meeting, Mamata Banerjee reminded the Union government of their security responsibilities as regards Jammu & Kashmir.

“Remember, the responsibility of the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir is not in the hands of the state government. The Union government looks after the security arrangements in Jammu & Kashmir. So I will request the Union government to consult with Omar Abdullah and take necessary steps in the matter,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee also stressed a larger cooperation between the West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir governments for the mutual development of the tourism sector in both states.

“There should be a memorandum of understanding between the two states for facilitating the tourism sector in both states and promoting cultural exchange. I will request the Bengali film industry to conduct shootings there. I would also like the people from Jammu & Kashmir to visit West Bengal during Durga Puja. We are ready to extend full cooperation to the Jammu & Kashmir government on this count,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah said that he is grateful to Mamata Banerjee that after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, she had sent a Trinamool Congress delegation to Jammu & Kashmir as an expression of solidarity.

“I would extend an invitation to Mamata Banerjee to come to Jammu & Kashmir. I would request her to bring out some time from her busy schedule and be our guest for some days,” J&K Chief Minister said.

He also said that he understands the need for the two state governments to work together to promote mutual tourism. “It is our duty to provide all necessary support and safety to tourists from Bengal,” he said.

