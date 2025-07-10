Haryana CM visits Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan, takes part in Guru Purnima

Chandigarh, July 10 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday, visited the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan in Nur Mahal, near Punjab's Jalandhar city, and took part in Guru Purnima.

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu accompanied Chief Minister Saini.

The Chief Minister bowed to the portrait of Ashutosh Ji, head of Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan, and took his blessings.

He expressed his heartfelt greetings to all devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Saini said: “This sacred day gives us an opportunity to express gratitude to the great Gurus who, by bestowing the light of knowledge, taught us the right way to live."

The Chief Minister also visited the Kamdhenu Gaushala located in the premises of the Sansthan, took part in Gau Poojan and also performed Gau Seva.

He also visited Baba Mohan Dass Ashram in Jalandhar and paid his respects to Baba Mohan Dass Maharaj.

He said: "It is a matter of great happiness that today we are all gathered here to celebrate Guru Purnima. I have been associated with Guru-ji for a long time and have been taking his blessings every year."

"Today we also have to take a pledge and this pledge is that we all must plant a tree under "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" campaign. The environment around us is getting polluted, and we are increasingly getting dependent on air-conditioners. So, it is important that we must plant trees as per the teachings of our gurus and saints. This will also help us dealing with climate change."

Later, the Chief Minister also visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar and paid obeisance there.

During the visit, Chief Minister Saini took blessings and expressed his reverence for the teachings of Guru Ravidas, whose message of equality, peace, and social harmony continues to inspire generations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.